Chinese Teen Catches And Bites Mouse On Its Head After It Attacked Her Finger

In a bizarre case, a teen in China who was bitten by a mouse took revenge on the rodent by biting it back. The incident that has stunned social media users took place on December 21, 2023, after the 18-year-old woman was bitten on her finger by a mouse at her university dormitory, South China Morning Post reported. Enraged, she decided to take matters into her own hands. Instead of using a mouse trap, or shooing the mouse away, the teen decided to catch it herself.

She caught the pesky rodent, held it in her hands, and proceeded to bite it on its head in vengeance, leaving two teeth marks. The mouse died soon after, allegedly due to the firm gripping by the girl which led to suffocation.

Meanwhile, she also suffered injuries to her lips as a result of sinking her teeth into the rodent. The student later said on her own Douyin account that she had received prompt treatment and was fine. Her roommate additionally stated that she instantly regretted her conduct and was ashamed of exposing her face throughout the treatment.

She said that the doctor who attended the woman said he had never seen this before. ''It took the doctor a while to work out how to write up her case file,'' she added.

The woman's bizarre actions startled and amused mainland social media users. The incident elicited a wave of jokes, with some users inviting her to assist with their mouse problems at home.

''I hereby announce her as the biggest daredevil of 2023," one user wrote. ''Do you want to watch over our rice barns?'' another user commented.

Meanwhile, the student's roommate cautioned against imitating such actions, highlighting the risk of contracting a disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rats and mice are known to carry many diseases. These diseases can spread to people directly, through the handling of rodents, contact with rodent feces (poop), urine, or saliva, or rodent bites. The best way to prevent a rodent infestation and contact with rodents is to remove food sources, water, and items that provide shelter for rodents.