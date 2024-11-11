Chinese Store Swaps Mannequins For Real Women Walking On Treadmills, Video Shocks Internet

The video has sparked mixed reactions, with some criticising the exploitation of the models.

A Chinese retail chain recently made headlines by replacing traditional mannequins in their store windows with real women walking on treadmills, showcasing the clothing they are wearing. The use of women walking on treadmills is intended to display how the clothes move and fit on a real body in motion, providing a more realistic view of the garments. A video of the same has surfaced online featuring models dressed in the latest fashion, strutting like mannequins on a moving runway outside the designer store ITIB.

''A Chinese retail chain has swapped traditional mannequins for real women walking on treadmills, wearing their clothes. They believe this helps customers see how the garments fit and move on a person,'' caption of the video shared on X read.

Watch the video here:

A Chinese retail chain has swapped traditional mannequins for real women walking on treadmills, wearing their clothes.



They believe this helps customers see how the garments fit and move on a person.

pic.twitter.com/pup3cdWyNa — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) November 10, 2024

The video has sparked mixed reactions, with some criticising the exploitation of the models, while others found it amusing, likening the job to "getting paid to work out." Some others expressed concern over the ethics of using live models in this manner, calling it exploitative and unnecessary.

One user wrote, ''This is some pretty dystopian stuff. Wild ideas here. Guess they get paid to exercise.''

Another commented, Not a bad hustle if you're looking for some extra cash…and it keeps you fit too! Get paid to walk and show off the latest styles!''

A third said, ''A workout for the models, but a concept to show the designs in action. They could accomplish a similar look by just having the models move around a bit and get rid of the treadmills. They're treating the models like lab test animals…not good.''

A fourth added, ''This is inhuman. I'm sure her feet hurt like crazy and when we have regular dummies why do we even need this?''