Chinese Man's Honest Review Of India Impresses Internet: "A Mysterious Place"

Xiaohongshu, the Chinese social media platform known as Rednote, is experiencing a surge in US users amidst escalating concerns over a potential TikTok ban. This newfound popularity has led to increased cross-platform sharing of Rednote content, including a viral video of a Chinese man's candid review of India.

Originally posted on Rednote, the video was reshared on X with the caption, "Chinese on their own app where there is minimal Indian interaction are much nicer to India than many people in the west."

The account follows a Chinese man's journey through four Indian cities. He highlights issues like trash on the streets, unpleasant odours, and unhygienic street food but also praises India's beauty, the warmth of its people, and the use of nearly ten types of transportation.

He describes India as a "mysterious" country, one that some may admire while others may not, emphasising the stark cultural and historical differences between India and China. He advises against forming opinions based on media portrayals, urging travellers to approach the country with an open mind.

"Don't assume this country is just wild and scary. Don't think you'll be attacked on every street or that every Indian who approaches you has bad intentions," he adds.

One commenter noted, "Yes common Chinese people have that notion that Indians are dirty, which we are. Can't sugarcoat it. But most tourists roam around Tier-1 cities and not even bother to visit Tier-2 cities. Tier-2,3,4 cities are relatively cleaner. Tier-1 cities have all type of people."

Another user wrote on X, "We don't need validation from anyone. We are aware of the issues. Gender-biased laws. Garbage dump. Freebies. Noise/ Traffic. Non-existent work by FSSAI. Touts on streets harassing tourists. Reel making harassers( new issue). Overcrowded public spaces and transport.", while a third commented, "This is an apt description."

The fourth user wrote, "Very straightforward." The fifth user commented, "This is actually a very factual take.”