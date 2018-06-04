Chinese Man's Dying Wish Was To Be Buried With His Car

His final wish was granted, thanks to his family.

Offbeat | | Updated: June 04, 2018 10:05 IST
Scroll down to see footage of the unusual burial

A man's unusual dying wish has caused quite a stir on social media in China. CGTN reports a man in North China's Baoding City asked to be buried with his silver sedan instead of in a traditional coffin. He reportedly made the special request in his will. His final wish was granted, thanks to his family. A video that went viral in China shows the car being lowered into a grave with the help of a large excavator. 

The man was buried with his silver Hyundai Sonata on May 28, reports South China Morning Post quoting local media. A video posted on YouTube by CGTN shows the car being lowered into a rather large grave by an excavator. As villagers watch, three men help guide the car into the pit lined with concrete slabs. 

Watch the unusual burial in progress:



"He liked cars since he was young," an unnamed villager said in a video posted on China's Twitter-like social media site, Weibo. 

The unconventional burial amused some as well. 

"Luckily he didn't love planes," joked one Weibo user. "A thousand years on, a museum guide can say: 'This is an ancient means of transport - extremely slow, it can only go at 100km/h,'" wrote another, imagining what may happen if years from now, the car was ever digged up. 

