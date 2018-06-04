Chinese Man's Dying Wish Was To Be Buried With His Car His final wish was granted, thanks to his family.

The man was buried with his silver Hyundai Sonata on May 28, reports



Watch the unusual burial in progress:







"He liked cars since he was young," an unnamed villager said in a video posted on China's Twitter-like social media site, Weibo.



The unconventional burial amused some as well.



"Luckily he didn't love planes," joked one Weibo user. "A thousand years on, a museum guide can say: 'This is an ancient means of transport - extremely slow, it can only go at 100km/h,'" wrote another, imagining what may happen if years from now, the car was ever digged up.



