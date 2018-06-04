Chinese Man's Dying Wish Was To Be Buried With His Car

The man was buried with his silver Hyundai Sonata on May 28, reports South China Morning Post quoting local media. A video posted on YouTube by CGTN shows the car being lowered into a rather large grave by an excavator. As villagers watch, three men help guide the car into the pit lined with concrete slabs.
Watch the unusual burial in progress:
"He liked cars since he was young," an unnamed villager said in a video posted on China's Twitter-like social media site, Weibo.
CommentsThe unconventional burial amused some as well.
"Luckily he didn't love planes," joked one Weibo user. "A thousand years on, a museum guide can say: 'This is an ancient means of transport - extremely slow, it can only go at 100km/h,'" wrote another, imagining what may happen if years from now, the car was ever digged up.
