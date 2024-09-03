Chinese Man Seeks To Revoke Home Gift To Colleague After Remarrying at 93

The agreement had included a sale of the flat and specified various caregiving duties.

After remarrying at the age of 93, a man from Shanghai regretted his decision to sign a contract giving his flat to a coworker in exchange for care and companionship. The man, whose last name is Tan, went to court with his former care giver and coworker, Gu, but his request to get his property restored was denied, according to the South China Morning Post.

Tan and Gu's family formed a support arrangement in 2005, when Tan promised to give them his flat in return for their company and attention. His demands included regular phone calls from Gu and his family, a weekly visit, grocery and clothing purchases, and taking care of him while he was ill. In return, Tan wrote in his will that he would bequeath his flat and its contents to Gu instead of his children, the SCMP reported.

"They cared about me more than my family. They helped me get through illness and pain and made my life rich and happy," Tan wrote.

Also Read | Outcry In China After Women Lock Crying Child In Plane Toilet To "Educate Her"



Tan said he was not on good terms with his children, who he felt had not fulfilled the duty of support.

Tan also signed a purchase contract with Gu in 2005, selling his flat to Gu for 200,000 yuan (US$28,000). The size of the unit was not revealed in the report.

The average housing price in Shanghai in 2005 was 6,700 yuan per square meter, according to the Shanghai Statistics Bureau.