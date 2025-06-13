Chinese Man Seeks Love By Flaunting Ownership Of Two Buildings, Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A man in Guangzhou went viral for promoting himself with a placard at a boat racing event.

A Chinese man has gained popularity on social media platforms after he tried to attract female attention at a boat racing event by displaying a placard, mentioning that he owned two buildings. The 35-year-old man, surnamed Lin, was attending an event in Guangzhou, Guangdong province on May 31 to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival when he flung the placard around his neck and instantly went viral.

"Unmarried. Haizhu. Two buildings," the placard read, with a QR code on the flipside carrying Mr Lin's social media handles, according to a report in the South China Morning Post.

As per Mr Lin, as many as 1,000 people have reached out to him after he went viral online. Despite being single for three years, having separated from his girlfriend, Mr Lin said he was not rushing to forge new contacts.

"Many people applied to build contacts with me. But I only approved a few of them because I need to know more about them before chatting," said Mr Lin, adding that he agreed to advance the talking stage with some due to their 'funny' responses.

'Must be family-oriented'

Mr Lin got the idea of advertising himself for matrimony from his friend, who told him to try the unconventional approach, which appears to have paid dividends.

"I did not expect to go viral on the internet. My life has been affected a bit by this incident. Strangers on the street talk about me when I pass by. I am just going to let it go. It is out of control. I will just be myself," said Mr Lin.

"The important thing is that we can get along well and we are happy when we are together. Also, she must be family-oriented," he added.

One of the women said her boss forwarded Mr Lin's information to her, while another told him, "You are famous in Europe now."

Mr Lin revealed that the two buildings he mentioned are registered in his mother's name in Haizhu -- a downtown district of Guangzhou. He also cleared the air that the message was not about seeking tenants for the building, as all the properties were already leased out.