Chinese Delivery Rider Says "I Love You" To US Teacher In Lift, Marries Her 5 Months Later

A 27-year-old food courier from China's Liaoning province went viral on social media after sharing his whirlwind romance story. Liu met his wife, Hannah Harris, a 30-year-old American nursery teacher from Alabama, just five months before marrying her. Their chance encounter happened when Liu delivered Ms Harris' noodles, and they bumped into each other in the elevator. Harris had moved to Shenyang to teach English at a kindergarten.

Liu recalled: "I do not speak much English, so I just said, 'Hello, I love you'. She laughed when she heard it."

After their chance meeting, Liu and Harris exchanged contact info and started chatting. She suggested they swap language skills, with Liu teaching her Chinese and her helping him with English. As they got to know each other, Liu shared photos of his cats and videos of himself cooking and rollerblading. They quickly discovered shared interests, including a love for animals, good food, and sports.

As their relationship blossomed, Harris joined Liu on delivery runs, and they'd spend weekends exploring villages outside Shenyang. In January, Liu proposed to Harris at an underground station with a diamond ring. "Although we've known each other for a short time, I feel she's the one," he said.

Two months later, they tied the knot in Liu's hometown, with Harris' parents sending video blessings from the US. Despite coming from a humble background with no house or car, Liu said Harris didn't care about material things, believing love can't be measured by wealth.

"We are soul mates," said Liu.

The couple relies on translation apps to communicate and spend their evenings learning each other's language, with both picking up Chinese and English. They share a teddy dog named Pudding, cook each other's national dishes, and enjoy cycling together. Liu hopes to travel across China with his wife, while Harris dreams of becoming an author. Liu supports her writing aspirations, wishing she could publish her own book one day.

He also had some advice for people chasing love: "If you love someone, say it out loud."

Their story has gone viral on Chinese social media, racking up over 3 million views. Online users were touched by their romance, with some praising Liu's bold proposal and others wishing the couple a happy life together.