Chinese Boy, 11, Writes Essay On His Wish To Buy Bentley, Settles For Porsche

The boy wrote the essay to complete a weekly assignment.

An essay written by an 11-year-old boy in China has gone viral on social media. In the essay, the primary school student has expressed his wish to purchase a luxury car by the time he turns 18, South China Morning Post (SCMP) said in a report. The boy wrote that he has been thinking that people need money for "everything in our lives" and added that he dreams of buying a Bentley, which costs 3 million Chinese yuan (approximately Rs 3.45 crore).

The boy wonders how he can fulfil his dream.

"Recently, I've been thinking that we need money for everything in our lives. I dream of buying a Bentley, but it costs three to four million yuan. How can I achieve my dream?" the boy said in the essay, according to the excerpt published by SCMP.

"I have seven years before I turn 18. What can I do in that time to make the money?" he further asked.

The boy is from Zhejiang province in eastern China, and wrote the essay to complete a weekly assignment about his thoughts and activities.

He also outlined some strategies, including saving money to buy the Bentley but all of them fell short of the goal.

"If I save 100 yuan (US$14) every day, I will have tens of thousands of yuan in seven years, which is not even close to the cost of a Bentley," he wrote.

He also contemplated working part-time for his family after he turns 18, also making it impossible to make money before the self-imposed deadline.

"I will receive the yearly lai see (lucky money) from my parents and grandparents for the next couple of years. If I do not spend anything, I think I will have accumulated just 300,000 yuan (US$41,000)," the boy wrote in his essay.

He eventually settled for a Porsche worth Rs 1 million yuan.

The article went viral online after a teacher, surnamed Wang, shared it on social media.