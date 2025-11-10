China's "Life Release" Ritual Turns Tragic After 1,100 Cats Released Near Reservoir

A shocking incident occurred in southern China when more than 1,100 cats were released near a protected water reservoir, leading to panic, injuries, and multiple deaths among the animals. According to South China Morning Post, the incident took place near the Yingzui Reservoir in Qingyuan, Guangdong province.

The release was described as a "life release," a traditional Buddhist practice where animals such as fish, turtles, or birds are set free. It is believed to generate spiritual merit and show compassion. However, in recent years, the practice has faced increasing criticism due to environmental and ecological concerns.

According to reports, approximately 1,120 cats, weighing a total of 2,722 kg, were brought to the location and later were released. The total cost of the animals and their transportation was approximately 30,997 yuan (Rs 3,90,332).

As soon as the cage doors were opened, the cats ran around in fear. Many climbed nearby trees, while others jumped directly into the water. Some were so exhausted that they couldn't swim, prompting local paddleboarders to rescue them.

A resident told Red Star News that he and his friends were paddleboarding near the reservoir when they suddenly saw the cats running around.

He said people were filming the release of the cats, and the frightened cats ran in every direction, many falling straight into the water.

Residents reported being able to rescue three cats, while others were pulled back from the deep water. The following day, November 2nd, animal protection volunteers arrived to help the cats. Many of the animals were shivering, appeared sick, and were confused. Unfortunately, some had already died from exhaustion or drowning.

Officials from the Qingcheng Branch of Qingyuan Public Security Bureau later confirmed that 10 people were involved in the incident. Officials explained that the group liked the natural site and purchased the cats for blessing. The total weight of the animals was 1,500 kg, and a large quantity of cat food was also left at the site.

Officials stated that the participants did not appear to have criminal intent, and no evidence of illegal activity was found. They also noted that the group had conducted similar "life release" activities before.

This isn't the first time such an incident has occurred at Yingzui Reservoir. Animal rights and environmental groups have repeatedly warned that releasing domestic animals into the wild or water can cause ecological imbalances, threaten local fauna, and endanger the lives of the animals themselves.

The incident has generated widespread anger and criticism online. Many called the practice dangerous and ill-conceived, saying that compassionate efforts should not come at the expense of animal well-being or the environment.