Videos Of 'World's Hardest Dish' Go Viral. Here's What It Is

Videos On Chinese social media platforms show street vendors 'cooking' the unusual dish.

China is known for its unique cuisine. Chow Mein (noodles), spring rolls, momos and dim sums are some of the Chinese dishes popular across the world. But now, a stir-fried stone dish - known as "the world's hardest dish" - is making waves on Chinese social media platforms. According to CNN, videos of people trying out soudiu - as it's called - have sprung up all over Chinese social media sites over the past week. Suodiu in Chinese means "suck and dispose", and accordingly, patrons are instructed to suck off the flavours then spit out the small rocks.

The videos also show street vendors 'cooking' the unusual dish. These clips show chilli oil being sprayed onto pebbles on a grill, followed by sprinkling of garlic sauce and finally, stir-frying everything with a mix of garlic cloves and diced peppers.

The preparation begins by selecting the appropriate stones (preferably pebbles). Stones that can retain heat evenly are used in the cooking process. Back in old days, river stones or volcanic rocks were favoured for their excellent heat-retention properties.

"A portion of spice brings the passion alive," a chef is heard saying in a video posted on Xiaohongshu, China's equivalent to Instagram, as per the CNN report. The chef adds that the dish is as popular as alcohol.

In the same video, a customer asks the chef if he has to return the pebbles after finishing the food. "Take them home as souvenir," the chef replies.

Suodiu is served in palm-sized boxes, with each one costing $2.30 (Rs 188.50), according to CNN report.

This is not the first time that news about this bizarre dish has surfaced on social media. In September last year, a user posted a photo in which the stones in suodiu look like berries.

It originated in the region of Hubei in eastern China.

Suodiu is believed to date back hundreds of years. It was passed down for generations by boatmen through their oral history, according to a local media report.