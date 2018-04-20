Septic Tank Blast Sends Sewage Flying Everywhere. Fireworks To Blame

The grainy black and white CCTV footage begins with at least three excited children bursting fireworks near a well. Two adults watch as the children play with the firecrackers. Suddenly, there's a huge explosion. One of the children and an adult is thrown to the ground due to the sheer force of the blast.
A septic tank underneath the well exploded, reports CGTN, as a result of sparks from the firecrackers igniting flammable gases inside the tank.
Residents who heard the rumbling and felt the ground shake initially mistook the blast for an earthquake.
Fortunately, the child managed to escaped with a few minor injuries.
Watch the dramatic footage below:
Commentsfireworks suddenly ignited and exploded inside a car in China's central Zhejiang province.
Reports suggest someone seated inside the car carelessly lit a cigarette and that is what likely caused the fireworks to explode.
Click for more trending news