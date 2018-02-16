Monkey Snatches Tourist's Wallet, Throws Away All The Cash. It's On Video

Perched on a railing, the monkey opened the wallet to inspect its contents and, to everyone's surprise, took out a bundle of notes. Perhaps not impressed by what it saw, the monkey threw away all the money in front of gasping tourists. It quickly got bored of the wallet and dumped that as well. Another monkey got hold of the empty wallet and took a go at it.
The mobile phone footage was posted on Weibo by Pear Video. According to Shanghaiist, the incident happened near Mount Emei in China's Sichuan province, a popular tourist spot known for its naughty monkeys.
Watch the cheeky monkey's antics here:
Comments
It wasn't clear how much money was lost but bet the owner is feeling the pinch.
Click for more trending news