Monkey Snatches Tourist's Wallet, Throws Away All The Cash. It's On Video

How many times have you been warned to keep your belongings safe when in close proximity to monkeys? The primates are known to be quite mischievous and a monkey in China exhibited precisely the notorious behaviour they are so infamous for. In a video going viral in China, a monkey stunned onlookers when it snatched a tourist's wallet and threw all the cash away.Perched on a railing, the monkey opened the wallet to inspect its contents and, to everyone's surprise, took out a bundle of notes. Perhaps not impressed by what it saw, the monkey threw away all the money in front of gasping tourists. It quickly got bored of the wallet and dumped that as well. Another monkey got hold of the empty wallet and took a go at it.The mobile phone footage was posted on Weibo by Pear Video . According to Shanghaiist , the incident happened near Mount Emei in China's Sichuan province, a popular tourist spot known for its naughty monkeys.It wasn't clear how much money was lost but bet the owner is feeling the pinch.Click for more trending news