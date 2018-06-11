Man Climbs Up On Section Between Two Escalators. Onlookers Watch In Shock The man may face a penalty for his bizarre actions

Is the regular way of riding an escalator too mainstream? Or is getting some exercise on one's commute necessary? We're not sure what the reason for his actions were but a man in China was spotted climbing up the section between two escalators. The strange clip is circulating on social media and collecting quite a few reactions.Posted on Facebook by People's Daily, China yesterday, the video shows the man walking up hunched between two escalators as if he were climbing up a mountain. He can be struggling to walk up the steep slope with a backpack strapped to his back. Shocked onlookers can be seen looking both confused and amused at the man's antics.The video was recorded at the Tuanjiehu Subway Station in Beijing on June 9. According to the description posted along with the video, the man ran away before he could be apprehended by station workers. The man may face a penalty for his bizarre actions.While some thought the man's act was impressive and adventurous, many others criticized it. "When you love climbing mountains and can't pay the ticket," says one Facebook user on the video. "Nice job! Great adventure. Neither he nor others got hurt! Train him as mountain climber" says another."I can see how dangerous that is. Why you guys think it's fun. It's just stupid," says a comment on Facebook. "Stupid and selfish. If he had fallen off he could have badly injured others as well as himself, and the service would have been disrupted for other passengers for some time," says another.