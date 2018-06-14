Man Builds Himself Metre-Deep Pool On High-Rise Roof, Wanted To Stay Fit DIY gone too far

When most people decide to take the fitness route, they take up a diet or incorporate a fitness regime in their life by joining a gym or other physical activity. A man in China, however, took things a little too far and built himself a personal swimming pool on the terrace of the building he stayed in. Only, the idea of the nifty DIY pool landed him in deep trouble. According to Shanghaiist , the man, identified as Lan Mou, built the swimming pool on the terrace of his seven floor residential building in Zhaotong city in China's Yunnan province. And the construction was in no way legal.The swimming pool, about a meter deep, was capable holding around 40,000 litres of water and added extra weight on the building, reports The Paper . Officials arrived at the building to inspect the pool after receiving several complaints. They asked Mr Mou to dismantle the illegal construction. He may also be subjected to other penalties.Last year, another residential pool made headlines. A luxury residential building in Texas, USA was in the news for its special ' Sky Pool '. Constructed on the 40th floor of the high-rise, the pool extended 10 feet beyond the edge of the building. The result - it seems like one is swimming in the sky with a bird's eye view of the city.