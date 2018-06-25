Firemen Break Down Loo To Free Woman With Leg Stuck In Asian-Style Toilet

Shanghaiist reports the bizarre incident took place in the Guangxi city of Yulin late at night last Tuesday.
For nearly 30 minutes, the woman's family tried to pull her out of the toilet but failed. They eventually had to call the local fire department for help. Firefighters were seen breaking the porcelain toilet in an attempt to free the woman. A video shows the firefighters using all kinds of tools to free the visibly-drunk woman who is in tears.
Even after she was finally pulled out, a ring of porcelain was still stuck firmly around her ankle.
Though the woman was rushed to hospital, she only suffered minor injuries.
