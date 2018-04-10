Watch: Curious Wild Elephant Walks Around City, Approaches Houses

Photos and videos of the elephant, shared on Chinese social media app WeChat, show the young pachyderm walking down a road, approaching front doors and even knocking down a fence.
To make sure that it did not end up hurting anyone or getting hurt itself, forest officials used an unmanned aerial vehicle or a drone to monitor the elephant's whereabouts in real time. It finally returned to the forest early on Sunday morning.
Watch the video below:
CommentsCGTN, elephants are a first-class protected animal in China.
Click for more trending news