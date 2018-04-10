Watch: Curious Wild Elephant Walks Around City, Approaches Houses The elephant was filmed approaching front doors and knocking down a fence

21 Shares EMAIL PRINT The young elephant was filmed walking around Pu'er city in China.



Photos and videos of the elephant, shared on Chinese social media app WeChat, show the young pachyderm walking down a road, approaching front doors and even knocking down a fence.



To make sure that it did not end up hurting anyone or getting hurt itself, forest officials used an unmanned aerial vehicle or a drone to monitor the elephant's whereabouts in real time. It finally returned to the forest early on Sunday morning.



Watch the video below:







According to









