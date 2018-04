Watch: Curious Wild Elephant Walks Around City, Approaches Houses

Residents of downtown Simao in Pu'er City, China, were shocked on Saturday night when they saw a young elephant wandering around their neighbourhood. According to local reports , the wild elephant founds its way to the city at around 10.30 pm on April 7. Forest officials suspect that the elephant strayed into the city from a nearby forest and forgot its way back.Photos and videos of the elephant, shared on Chinese social media app WeChat, show the young pachyderm walking down a road, approaching front doors and even knocking down a fence.To make sure that it did not end up hurting anyone or getting hurt itself, forest officials used an unmanned aerial vehicle or a drone to monitor the elephant's whereabouts in real time. It finally returned to the forest early on Sunday morning.Watch the video below: According to CGTN , elephants are a first-class protected animal in China.Click for more trending news