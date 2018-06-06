Cop Pulls 9-Foot King Cobra From Car. It Hid Inside Glove Compartment King cobras are the world's longest venomous snakes and tend to avoid confrontations with humans.

Share EMAIL PRINT The 9-foot king cobra weighed 4.1 kgs



The enormous snake, which weighed 4.1 kgs, was initially spotted by the vehicle's owner coiled under the driver's seat.



The reptile was later handed over to the local wildlife preservation department.



The incident took place in Yongren county of southwest China's Yunnan province.



Watch the video below:







Last year, a team of four police officers pulled out a massive



Click for more





Police officers were called to remove a king cobra hiding inside a minivan in China. A video uploaded on YouTube by CCTV+ shows an officer pulling out a nine-foot king cobra from the vehicle's dashboard. King cobras are the world's longest venomous snakes and tend to avoid confrontations with humans.The enormous snake, which weighed 4.1 kgs, was initially spotted by the vehicle's owner coiled under the driver's seat. CCTV+ reports that as a police officer reached in to remove the snake from the minivan, it slid into the glove compartment in front of the passenger's seat. Using snake-catching tongs, the trained police officer was able to capture and pull the cobra out of the van. As the snake hissed, the man grabbed it securely by the head and placed it in a mesh cage.The reptile was later handed over to the local wildlife preservation department.The incident took place in Yongren county of southwest China's Yunnan province.Last year, a team of four police officers pulled out a massive 10-foot king cobra from a car's engine compartment in the same province. That snake was eventually released into a nearby jungle.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter