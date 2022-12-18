Chilling Video Shows Leopard Hiding In Plain Sight Before Attacking The Deer

The video has amassed over 36,000 views on Twitter

A video showing a leopard hiding and observing a deer before hunting it has gone viral on the internet. The clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Ramesh Pandey, with the caption, "Leopards are smart and stealthy...!" There is a chance that this video will make your jaw drop.

The clip captured an incredible scene from the wild. The video opens with a leopard patiently waiting to hunt a deer strolling in the wilderness, feasting on wild grass. As it proceeds, much to everyone's shock, a leopard attacks the deer as it fails to run away.

Watch the viral video here:

Leopards are smart and stealthy…!



VC: SM pic.twitter.com/Fea0ftqLte — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) December 17, 2022

Posted by Mr Pandey on December 17, the video has amassed over 36,000 views on Twitter with 1,892 retweets and several likes and comments. A user commented, "Superb video. Leopard camouflaged under the tree."

Another comment reads, "Attacked From Blind Spot, its more an Accident for The Animal Than hunting."

"He certainly works for his food," commented the third user.

"Incredible patience and focus," the fourth user expressed.

Meanwhile, in another video of a black leopard hunting a deer in the wild under a bright spotlight also went viral. The clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, with the caption, "A perfect capture. Both by the leopard & the videographer."

In the clip, the black leopard was seen with its jaws locked on the neck of the deer carcass. However, seconds later, startled by the bright light and sound made by photographers, the big cat was seen leaving its prey on the ground and running away.





