'Chhuri': Twitter Loves This Short Film Starring Anurag Kashyap, Tisca Chopra

What happens when a wife discovers her husband cheating? This wife handles it like you would never expect someone to.
Social media hasn't stopped raving about the short film since it was released yesterday. In just a day, it has collected over 2 lakh views on YouTube.
Here is what people are saying about it:
#Chhuri is excellent. @tiscatime is a Queen!- Tanvi Bambolkar (@Tweenvi) December 19, 2017
#Churri, what a brilliant, fun short film. @tiscatime what a wonderful job!! Hat's off! Enjoyed every minute of it.- NotSoFamousReally! (@Wisdom_chest) December 19, 2017
@tiscatime It seems that you've made it a habit of taking revenge in the end. This time in a unique way though, which is the sweetest part of this short. #Chhuri- Ziaul Islam (@real_ziaulislam) December 19, 2017
"I was just waiting for this movie eagerly. It was worth waiting. Loved it completely. Tisca Chopra did justice to the role of a cheated housewife who is also a strong woman in her own way," writes one viewer on Facebook. "This is freakin brilliant," comments another.
Watch the short film below and do let us know how you like it using the comments section:
Click for more trending news