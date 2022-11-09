Chef Makes Telescope Entirely Of Chocolate, Leaves Internet Amazed

The video of Chef Amaury Guichon's latest creation is going viral on the internet.

Swiss-French pastry chef, Amaury Guichon is known for creating unique chocolate sculptures. He often shares videos of his amazing life-like chocolate sculptures on Instagram. This time, the chef shared a video of his latest creation, a telescope made of chocolate. The video is going viral on the internet.

In the video, Chef Amaury Guichon was seen creating the chocolate masterpiece from the largest to the smallest components and then assembling them together.

Along with the video, Chef Guichon wrote, "Chocolate Telescope! Perfect snack to spy on your neighbour!"

Watch the video here:

The video was posted a day ago, and so far it has amassed 6.7 million views with several likes and comments.

A user wrote, "At this point, I'm just waiting for you to create the distant chocolate planet that this chocolate telescope discovers. My goodness." Another user wrote, "Fantastic! I don't know which is more amazing, your imagination or your engineering skill!"

The third comment read, "The precision is incredible! I wouldn't dare to break that masterpiece!"

"There is so much beauty in your creations. It's amazing how you keep them coming and create one astonishing artwork after another. True artist," the fourth expressed.

Earlier, Chef Guichon created a rocking horse made of chocolate. The chef took care of every minute detail.

