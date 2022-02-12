Watch: 5 Times Sania Mirza Made Us Laugh With Her Instagram Videos

Sania Mirza has 8.8 million followers on Instagram.

Tennis star Sania Mirza recently announced she would retire at the end of the 2022 season. She said her body was wearing down and she was also putting her 3-year-old son at risk by travelling so much with him in times of a pandemic. However, her social media presence over the years has been anything but one that lacked energy or motivation. A prolific social media user, the 35-year-old has been a treat to follow on Instagram, for she shares funny videos of herself with friends and family.

Here are some of the funniest and craziest social media posts that Sania has shared:

1) Why is it Monday again?

One of the recent videos she shared on Instagram was about how people felt about the proverbial ‘Monday Blues' — that feeling of a lack of motivation to work after two enjoyable days of the weekend. Her video is sure to leave you in splits. While make quirky facial expressions, we can hear Sania lip-syncing to a funny, cartoon voice, “Why is it Monday again? It was like a couple of days ago, I sleep, I wakey wakey, and it's Monday again”. Sania titled the video, “Aah… Monday feels”. Her filmmaker-friend Farah Khan was one of those who commented on the video. Farah wrote, “I think you should always talk like this”. We couldn't agree more.

2) Pretty annoying or just pretty

Sania Mirza and her husband cricketer Shoaib Malik make a lovely pair. What's more, they seem to have a perfect understanding of each other's taste for humour. Take this Instagram reel for example, where Sania is filming the video in a room while Shoaib is seated behind her. Sania says, “My husband called me pretty today. Well, he said I am pretty annoying, but I only focus on the positive, you see”. Even as she is filming the video, we can see Shoaib making faces behind her. Sania captioned it, “He thinks I can't see his expressions,” with an eye-roll emoji.

3) First-child problems

In another hilarious video, Sania was seen ruing the fact that her parents treated her and her younger sister differently. Through a couple of funny captions pasted on the video, Sania highlighted the kind of restrictions she, as an elder sibling, faced, while her younger sister got all the leeway. The caption read, “My sister at 15, my younger sister: Can I go for a trip to London? Parents: Sure.” The next line read, “Me at 21, Me: Can I go for a sleepover? Parents: NO.” Her expressions about this so-called disparity were amazingly cute. “First child problems,” Sania captioned the post.

4) Act Gone Wrong

Sania Mirza once tried to recreate a self-defence video tutorial and left fans rolling with laughter. The original clip showed a hostage turning tables on his gun-trotting abductors, by snatching their weapon and getting the edge over them. In Sania's Reels, she plays the abductor and popular travel blogger Parikshit Balochi enacts the part of the hostage, kneeling down with his hands behind his head. As Sania points a toy gun at him, Balochi tries to snatch it from her, but she is too fast to withdraw it. What's more, she slaps him on the left cheek and laughs like a kid.

5) Ignored by friends

What happens when Sania Mirza is not tagged by her best friends in a meme post? Well, she couldn't care less. At least that is what she seems to be suggesting in this Reels. Lip-syncing a line from the popular Deewana Hai Dekho number from the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, she goes, “Duniya mein doston ki waise kamie nahin hai yaar (I don't have a dearth of friends in this world)”. Her expressions are on fleek and we can't stop wondering if she would consider a career in films post-retirement from tennis.

We love to watch Sania play, but even while she is seriously considering hanging up her boots, we sincerely hope she continues to keep her followers enthralled on social media with her quirky and cute videos.