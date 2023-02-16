CCTV Video Shows A Deer Crashing Through Classroom Window In US School

The CCTV video shows the deer darting and dashing into an empty classroom

An elementary school in the US was in for a surprise after a deer crashed into a classroom by breaking through its glass window. Security cameras installed at the Evergreen Elementary School in Alabama captured the unusual incident and shared it on their Facebook page. According to the time stamp on the video, the incident happened on February 11, Saturday.

Watch the video here:

The CCTV video shows the deer darting and dashing into an empty classroom through a window. Since there was no one inside the classroom at that moment, no one was injured by the shattered glass. Meanwhile, the clueless deer can be aimlessly wandering inside the room and inspecting its surroundings. The school said the deer struggled to walk on the school's waxed floors before wandering around "for a couple of hours."

The Evergreen Elementary School shared several clips of the incident on its Facebook page and wrote, ''We had an unexpected intruder this weekend that undoubtedly wanted to see all the GREAT things that were going on in our school.

Below you can see camera clips capture a doe jumping through a window in one of our classrooms. It stayed for a couple of hours and then decided to leave. It struggled for a few minutes to learn how to walk on our waxed floors. Once acclimated to the new environment, it jumped out of the window as fast as it entered. We were glad to see the deer not injured.''

Internet users were both surprised and amused at the incident. One user wrote, ''Since Evergreen City School, became Evergreen Elementary school in 2002 I have never known anything to happen like this!! YESSSSS THERE has been a few snakes entering the building, but this just takes the cake!! OMG!!!!"

Another commented, ''Oh this really precious.'' ''That's insane,'' wrote a third.

Last year, a video of a monkey entering a classroom full of students in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh went super viral. The monkey was spotted attending classes with students at the government school. It was even seen casually sitting in the back row, while the teacher continued to teach the little kids.

