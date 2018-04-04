CCTV Captures Restaurant Owner Peeing In Rival's Soup The whole thing was caught on camera

A restaurant owner in Haikou, the capital of China's southernmost Hainan province, recently noticed that his soup had a strange smell to it. To find out what was wrong, he installed CCTV cameras in his noodle shop - but nothing could have prepared him for what he saw. The rank-smelling soup was the result of a jealous competitor peeing in it, reports the Shanghaiist CCTV footage of the restaurant from the morning of March 28 shows the owner of a rival restaurant walking into the shop and dropping something into a pot of soup. He then proceeds to unzip his pants and pee in another container of soup.Turns out, he dropped some excrement in the first container.According to The Paper , local police said after investigation that the unnamed criminal was jealous of his competitor's success and therefore decided to take this foul step. Last year, a food delivery man was fired after he drank a customer's soup and filled up the container with his own pee.Click for more trending news