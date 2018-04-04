CCTV Captures Restaurant Owner Peeing In Rival's Soup

CCTV footage of the restaurant from the morning of March 28 shows the owner of a rival restaurant walking into the shop and dropping something into a pot of soup. He then proceeds to unzip his pants and pee in another container of soup.
Turns out, he dropped some excrement in the first container.
According to The Paper, local police said after investigation that the unnamed criminal was jealous of his competitor's success and therefore decided to take this foul step.
filled up the container with his own pee.
