Caught On CCTV: Close Call For Karnataka Scooter Driver In Crash With Bus Surveillance footage captures the man's lucky escape

The man on the two-wheeler appears in the frame as he is coming around a bend. It seems as if he is gearing up to overtake a minivan on his left-hand side. That's the moment a large white bus suddenly appears. It is speeding towards the scooter driver from the opposite side of the road.



Reacting fast, the man can be seen swerving hard; this sends his two wheeler crashing to the ground. Then both disappear as the bus rushes past the CCTV.



As the bus screeches to a halt, the stunned man appears back in the frame. He's collecting himself and getting up of the ground. It appears he is uninjured. A few people rush of the bus to check on him, as to a few bystanders, but it appears he is safe.



Watch the dramatic CCTV footage below:







His scooter, on the other hand, appears to have been crushed under the bus. Still, there's no denying that this was an incredibly lucky escape for the scooter driver.



