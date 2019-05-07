Caught On Camera: Man Wearing Donald Trump Mask Robs Shops

A robber in Australia chose a unique disguise to hide his face from the cameras - he wore a Donald Trump mask. Queensland Police have appealed for help in identifying a man who was caught on camera robbing shops in Strathpine while wearing a Donald Trump mask.

According to a statement by the police, the man broke into a shopping centre early on Sunday morning by smashing a glass door.

"Once inside, the man then smashed the glass display window of a jewellery shop and stole a number of watches. The man also smashed the glass of an electronic store and stole some property before leaving the centre on foot," said the police.

Along with a mask in the likeness of the US president, the robber also wore a black Nike hooded jumper, black track pants, white Nike shoes.

The robbery inspired a slew of jokes at Donald Trump's expense.

"Is this 'fake news?'" questioned one person on Facebook. "Are you certain in was a mask..." another laughed. "Build a wall around the centre, that will stuff him," a third suggested.

