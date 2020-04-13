Cats vs Dogs: No Prizes For Guessing Who Wins Obstacle Course Every Time

Cat vs dog challenge: Take a look at these hilarious videos to see who is the winner.

It is a debate which has divided humanity for generations - dogs or cats. While cat lovers claim there can be no better pets, dog lovers have maintained that canines make for the nicest companions. Now, a trend going viral online aims to settle the debate around who is better between cats and dogs - at least when it comes to the grace and finesse department.

For the cat vs dog challenge, pet owners create an obstacle course which must be crossed by both the animals. These obstacle courses, created with everyday objects, must be crossed without knocking anything over - which sounds simple enough until you see the hilarious results this delightful challenge has given the Internet.

One massively viral 'cat vs dog' video shows a black cat carefully tiptoeing through a packed obstacle course of bottles and tubes, displaying all the elegance and agility that the species is famous for. In the same video, however, a poor dog's attempt to jump over the bottles ends in complete and utter failure.

Since being shared online a few days ago, the video has collected a whopping 7.8 million views on Twitter, along with thousands of comments from amused spectators.

It is not the only cat vs dog video that gone viral on social media. In another, a cat appears to chart the best route through the obstacle course and crosses it easily. The dog, however, stumbles through it with all the grace of a baboon brandishing a stick.

Cat vs Dog challenge pic.twitter.com/bqLXCnJSv3 — BlackHalt (@BlackHalt) April 12, 2020

The video has been viewed over 3.6 million times on the microblogging platform, where many sympathized with the excited pooch while others congratulated the cat.

Not all cat vs dog challenges feature clumsy dogs, though. Some have well-meaning good boys who are still ultimately unsuccessful in winning the challenge. Take this one, for example:

this tik tok single handedly settled the cat vs dog debate pic.twitter.com/c6T2NTMwGe — a professional (@duhnutt) April 6, 2020

And sometimes, there are no winners:

Would you like to try the cat vs dog challenge? Let us know using the comments section.