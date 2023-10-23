Cat With Two Noses Stuns Animal Carers, Put Up For Adoption

Nanny McPhee, with a tan streak and big hazel eyes, is a rare breed.

A homeless cat gave a surprise to its carers after they discovered it had two noses. The staff members at Cats Protection's Warrington Adoption Centre initially thought the cat had "just had a rather large nose" but a check-up later revealed the abnormality, according to the BBC. The four-year-old British cat named Nanny McPhee was found with a second nose, the outlet further said. The animal charity said in a Facebook post that it was caused by a congenital abnormality, but it has no ill effects.

"Nanny McPhee is a gentle lady who loves fuss and a cuddle and should be going to her forever home soon," the animal charity said in the Facebook post.

She arrived at Cats Protection Warrington Adoption Centre due to her previous owners' health and financial reasons, the charity said.

The cat, with a tan streak on her face and big hazel eyes, is a rare breed, it added.

The BBC quoted senior field veterinary officer Fiona Brockbank as saying that finding a couple of conks was a "first for us".

She also said that other "congenital malformations", such as a cleft lip and cleft palate, were "not uncommon" and could "either be inherited" or caused by an incident in utero.

"This is a real rarity and, thankfully, it isn't causing her any problems at all," the official said.

The animal centre's manager Lindsay Kerr said the cat was named Nanny McPhee after the children's book character who has a "famously deformed nose".

The cat is listed on the adoption centre's website as "reserved", which means the staff has initiated the process of her adoption.

A similar news emerged from the UK last month where a puppy born with six legs and other abnormalities arrived at Greenacres Rescue at the Ebbs Acres Farm in Pembrokeshire, reported People Magazine.

It was named Ariel and the lead character in 'The Little Mermaid'.