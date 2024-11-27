Cat Gets Stuck In Drainpipe With Head Sticking Out, Rescued By Firefighters

In a bizarre incident, a curious cat found itself wedged inside a drainpipe, with only its head poking out of the tube. According to BBC, the female cat John snuck into the garage when her owner Cassie was unloading her car. On Saturday morning, Cassie grew concerned when her cat, failed to appear for breakfast. She searched the garage and was shocked to see only John's head protruding from a pipe in the ceiling. Cassie immediately contacted Avon Fire and Rescue Service, who dispatched a team from Clevedon Fire Station to perform the rescue.

The firefighters carefully cut out the section of pipe where John was trapped. They then transported the one-year-old cat to Vets4Pets Clevedon in their fire engine. After the fire crew carefully freed John from the pipe, a veterinarian examined the cat to ensure she was not in pain.

"A crew from Clevedon were called at 0955 this morning to a cat not stuck up a tree but stuck in a drainpipe! John (Yes John) the cat had get herself (Yes John is a girl, it's a long story) stuck in a garage drainpipe from the inside of the garage", Clevedon Firefighters wrote on Facebook along with the pictures which captured John's head poking out from the pipe.

The photos also showed firefighters cradling the cat with part of the drainpipe still attached to her neck.

Here's the post:

"The crew used ladders and small tools to cut John out. The easiest and least distressing option was to cut a section of the pipe out with John in situ. John was then transported to a local vets who sedated her in order for the rescue to continue where no serious injury was found. John was left with the vet and her family to be checked over by the vet until well enough to return home," the Facebook post further explained.

By the time John was safely reunited with her relieved owner, the dramatic rescue had already captured national and international attention, making headlines worldwide. "When she woke up I picked up my phone and saw she'd blown up online. I didn't realise she'd get so much attention," she said.