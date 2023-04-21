Cat That Weighs As Much As A Four-Year-Old Gets Adopted In US

Patches the cat with its new owner.

A cat in Virginia is making headlines for its weight. Called Patches because of the black patches on its white body, the feline weighs 40 pounds (18.2 kg) - about the same as the average four-year-old human baby. Its photos were posted on Facebook by Richmond Animal Care and Control, which attempted to coax cat lovers to consider making it theirs. "Did you wake up today and say, 'let's adopt the largest cat anyone has ever seen?' If so, we have the cat for you," the animal shelter said.

Richmond Animal Care and Control later announced that the cat was adopted. Patches is on a "very special" diet and exercise plan, the shelter wrote, calling the cat "very sweet".

The post showing the patches on the body of the cat and its gray tail amassed thousands of reaction and comments.

Metro said the cat was adopted by Kay Ford after she saw its pictures posted online. Ms Ford said she knew right away he was the cat for her.

"I saw the picture of Patches and I just knew immediately I needed to go and get him. I knew that there were going to be nine billion people who were falling in love with him at the same time," she was quoted as saying by the outlet.

Richmond Animal Care and Control posted a photo of Patches with its new owner, as well as a video showing the cat being transported in a kennel. "40 lbs of LOVE right there," the shelter wrote.

Ms Ford commented on the video with a sweet picture of Patches at its new home with another cat and a small dog.