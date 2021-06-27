A Leopard Cub Is Hiding In This Wildlife Image. Can You Find It?

Since being posted, many people have tried and some have been successful in finding the cub.

Riddles are engaging, they draw us towards them. When they include the wildlife, they get more interesting. A riddle is now doing the rounds on the Internet, showing – One…Two…leopards? First posted on Twitter by Mohan Thomas, a wildlife and nature photographer, the image shows a leopard laying its aerodynamic body on a tree branch, balancing its front part above the bough and leaving the tail hung below it. Its mysterious, wide eyes keep looking for its prey or any possible threat. That's one. Mr Thomas has asked Twitter users to find the other, a cub whose face he says is visible in the image.

Since being posted, many people have tried and some have been successful in finding the cub, which seems to be avoiding all the attention the fully grown leopard is seeking and has camouflaged itself somewhere.

“That's a baby! Look at those eyes,” said a Twitter user.

That's a baby! Look at those eyes! — Maya Rane ???????? (@GoldDusters) June 25, 2021

Some were just stunned by the image that captured a very significant wildlife moment and could hold their appreciation for the camerawork of Mr Thomas.

Yes. That's a beautifully clicked photo ???????????????????????? — bharatwasi???????????????? (@maibharatwasi) June 25, 2021

Wow… it took quite some time! Incredible picture!! — Shagun Rawat (@crazeebee) June 25, 2021

Sorry I couldn't figure out. Shagun please help me locate it! Beautiful picture I must say... — Amit Jain (@AmitJain0303) June 25, 2021

“Could see only the tail. Only after others marked the face...Could see (it). Beautiful snap,” said a user.

Beautiful snap — IFTIKHAR MD ZIA (@thisiszia) June 25, 2021

Those who figured out where the cheeky cub was hiding, shared the results of their labour by pointing it out in edited images. Check one of them here:

If you still couldn't find it, we'll put up a better image that clearly marks the cub's position on the tree.

Was it challenging to find the cub? How challenging? Must not be more than the person behind that camera. Or was it?