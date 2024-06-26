Can We Really Buy 'Plot In Heaven'? Reality Of Mexico Church's 'Offer'

The news claimed that the church collected millions of dollars by selling the land plots.

The news of a church in Mexico "selling plots of land in heaven" took over social media this week after influencers posted it on TikTok. Many mainstream media outlets published the news saying the Iglesia del Final de los Tiempos church had collected millions of dollars through land deals promising a "spot in heaven". However, it turned out that the headline-grabbing church is actually a satirical Evangelical church that mocks grifting pastors. The organisation's pages are very popular on social media.

The so-called land deal claims that the starting price for the plots is $100 per square metre, and that interested buyers can pay using American Express, Apple pay, or set up a payment plan.

The "news" quoted the pastor of the church as saying he "spoke in 2017 to God" who "authorised the sale of his plots".

Many users shared the news on social media and a barrage of comments followed.

"I wish a pastor would try to sell me some land in heaven... I am going to send him there and tell him to FaceTime me so I can see what I'm buying," said one user.

"I need to know who donated so I can let them know I'm offering discounts on Land in heaven," commented another.

"Finessing in the name of the lord is diabolical," said a third user.

A general search by the name of the church results in a Facebook page of the organisation, which mentions that it has been created "just for fun".

The page is known for posting bizarre news such as preventing women from riding horses and calling the women "ribs".