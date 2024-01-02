''Can The...'': Blinkit Posts Funny Chat Between Customer And Executive On New Year's Eve

The conversation was between a representative named Akash and an unnamed customer

Fireworks, parties, and celebrations of all kinds take place on the night of December 31 as people wait with bated breath for the clock to strike midnight. Millions of people around the world celebrate the New Year by partying with friends and loved ones. While partying at home, people usually rely on instant food and grocery delivery apps to order snacks and drinks.

On Sunday, Zomato-owned platform Blinkit posted a funny conversation between a customer and their chat support representative regarding a New Year party order.

When the customer care executive named Akash enquired about the problem, the customer replied that they ordered chips and drinks for their New Year's party from the app but something was missing from their order. Akash asked him to elaborate and wrote, ''Can you please tell me what is missing from your order''? In response, the customer wrote, ''Friends to party with'' along with crying face emojis. He also inquired if the delivery rider could stay back.

''Akash has left the chat,'' a screenshot of the post was captioned.

See the post here:

Akash has left the chat 👀 pic.twitter.com/Uclom3QnJb — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) December 31, 2023

Since being posted on December 31, the tweet has received more than 2.62 lakh views and several comments. Many said that they could relate to the situation, while others were amused.

One user commented, ''I don't know whether to laugh or cry.''

Another wrote, ''This is more sad than funny. There are people actually like him(aka Me) who have bought things to party but no one to party with.''

A third said, ''Akash has left the chat to join the party.''

Meanwhile, several food and grocery delivery firms witnessed their highest-ever single-day orders on New Year's Eve, December 31. Quick-commerce apps like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, shared several interesting statistics on X regarding the surge in orders.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, announced that by 5:15 PM on December 31, they had already surpassed the total number of orders received on New Year's Eve 2022. He also said the platform saw its highest-ever single-day orders and orders per minute. In another post, he revealed that the biggest party order on the platform came from Lucknow.