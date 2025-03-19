Cambridge PhD Scholar Opens Up About Her Struggles To Find Job: "In-Between Stage Is Never-Ending"

A UK-based Australian woman who graduated from one of the world's most prestigious universities recently opened up about her struggles to secure a job and cope with the hustle and bustle that comes with adulthood. Marika Niihori completed her PhD in Physics last year from Cambridge University. However, despite an outstanding educational record, she claimed that she faced significant hurdles in securing a suitable position. She chronicled her experiences - the triumphs and setbacks - on Instagram, where her posts resonated with several users, who offered both encouragement and a sense of solidarity.

In one of her posts, Ms Niihori said that initially, she believed that securing a high-paying job would be easy. However, reality proved far more challenging as she faced over 70 rejections to find a job. Ms Niihori said that struggled for months to land a good job despite having an impressive academic background. "I didn't expect the job search to be this tough. It didn't help that everyone kept saying, 'A PhD will open so many doors,' when the reality really wasn't the case," Ms Niihori wrote.

Further, she stated that she spent so much time worrying and thinking about the future that she sometimes forgot to appreciate where she was. "I didn't expect to take a 'career break.' I thought completing a PhD would bring clarity to my future. But having the flexibility and privilege to take some time off has been a blessing in disguise," she added.

Ms Niihori also opened up about the feeling of loneliness of job hunting and the unavoidable comparisons with friends. "I often compare myself to those who didn't pursue a PhD and wonder what their lives are like. I see everyone else moving ahead in their careers and lives," she wrote.

"There are days when I feel like I'm stuck in a weird limbo-too old to be figuring things out but too young to have it all figured out. It feels like the in-between stage is never-ending," she concluded, adding that after months of uncertainty, she finally landed a job at a biotech startup.

Since being shared, Ms Niihori's video has accumulated more than 47,000 views and several likes.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "I went through the same. You are not alone. It takes time and patience, and I'm sure you will find the right path for you. I also wasn't expecting it to be that hard after the PhD, but trust me it's just a phase. You will see the light at the end of the tunnel".

"You'll do just fine, Dr. I have also realised that clarity comes as we embrace the uniqueness and individuality of our journey," commented another. "You echo my thoughts here," wrote a third user.