"I Regret Moving To Canada": Indian Student's Viral Post Sparks Debate On Life Abroad

A Reddit post titled "I Regret Moving to Canada" has gone viral, shedding light on the harsh realities faced by Indian students who move abroad in search of a better future. The anonymous poster, who currently resides in Canada, warns aspiring migrants that the dream of a prosperous life in the West is often nothing more than an illusion.

The Redditor highlights how international students are being exploited as part of what they call a "business model" by the Canadian government and colleges. The user wrote that most students enrol in private or low-ranking institutions that charge exorbitant tuition fees but provide subpar education.

"Professors barely put in effort, the curriculum is outdated, and the degree is nearly useless in the job market. Employers don't even take your diploma seriously," the user wrote.

The student specifically named Bow Valley College in Calgary "the worst school" and warned that without "Canadian experience," most graduates have no choice but to take up survival jobs like Uber, warehouse work, or retail to cover basic expenses.

The user further highlighted one of the biggest shocks for international students is the cost of living in Canada. Rent, groceries, and necessities are far more expensive than many expect.

"Most students end up working long hours at minimum-wage jobs just to survive. Work-life balance doesn't exist- you either work or you don't eat."

The post also claims that many employers exploit international students, paying them illegally low wages. Those who complain are easily replaced by other desperate students, leaving them trapped in a cycle of financial hardship.

The emotional toll of living abroad is another major issue the poster raises. "Canadians are polite but distant, and real friendships are rare. Depression and loneliness hit hard, and many students suffer in silence," the Redditor wrote.

The Redditor urges aspiring students to reconsider their plans to move abroad, arguing that India is growing and offering better opportunities. "The West sells you an illusion, but once you get here, you realize you've been brainwashed. Stay in India, invest in yourself, and build something meaningful at home."

The post has sparked intense debate online, with many agreeing with the struggles mentioned, while others argue that Canada still offers better opportunities than India.

One Reddit user shared: West is cool when you have a job, go on a work visa and a company is paying you a salary. It's not cool when you have lakhs of debt and living on peanuts working labour jobs, in short not cool for poor ppl."

Another defended Canada, saying: "I moved to Canada in 2022 and it's awesome here. If you followed others like sheep and went to a random college in Ontario to do a stupid course, it's your fault buddy."

Some blamed Indian students for unrealistic expectations: "People never understand the difference between a happy life & a comfortable life. You cant have both."