Twins Born Just Minutes Apart But In Different Years The doctor who delivered the babies said it has never happened before in his career of 35 years.

78 Shares EMAIL PRINT The twins were due on January 27 but their mother went into labour on New Year's Eve (representational)



Maria Esperanza Flores Rios gave birth to healthy twins. But because of an 18-minute-gap between the two babies, they will bear two different birth years.



First came baby boy Joaquin Jr. Ontiveros at 11.58 pm on December 31, 2017. The younger one, baby girl Aitana de Jesus Ontiveros arrived 18 minutes later at 12.16 am on January 1, 2018. Both babies are healthy.



The twins were due on January 27. Their mother was supposed to have a c-section on January 10 but went into labour on New Year's Eve, reported



The doctor who delivered the babies said it has never happened before in his career of 35 years.



"It's pretty unusual. I would say it's pretty rare," Dr. Seyed Tamjidi told



As per tradition, the Delano Regional Medical Center



Click for more





For a set of twins born in California, USA, "I'm older than you" jokes will be a lot more interesting in future for they were born in different years despite being born only a few minutes apart.Maria Esperanza Flores Rios gave birth to healthy twins. But because of an 18-minute-gap between the two babies, they will bear two different birth years.First came baby boy Joaquin Jr. Ontiveros at 11.58 pm on December 31, 2017. The younger one, baby girl Aitana de Jesus Ontiveros arrived 18 minutes later at 12.16 am on January 1, 2018. Both babies are healthy.The twins were due on January 27. Their mother was supposed to have a c-section on January 10 but went into labour on New Year's Eve, reported The Tribune The doctor who delivered the babies said it has never happened before in his career of 35 years. "It's pretty unusual. I would say it's pretty rare," Dr. Seyed Tamjidi told BakersfieldNow As per tradition, the Delano Regional Medical Center gifted the twins and their family presents worth $3,000 for being the first babies of 2018.Click for more trending news