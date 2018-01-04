Twins Born Just Minutes Apart But In Different Years

Maria Esperanza Flores Rios gave birth to healthy twins. But because of an 18-minute-gap between the two babies, they will bear two different birth years.
First came baby boy Joaquin Jr. Ontiveros at 11.58 pm on December 31, 2017. The younger one, baby girl Aitana de Jesus Ontiveros arrived 18 minutes later at 12.16 am on January 1, 2018. Both babies are healthy.
The twins were due on January 27. Their mother was supposed to have a c-section on January 10 but went into labour on New Year's Eve, reported The Tribune.
The doctor who delivered the babies said it has never happened before in his career of 35 years.
As per tradition, the Delano Regional Medical Center gifted the twins and their family presents worth $3,000 for being the first babies of 2018.
