Burglar Breaks Into Escape Room, Gets Stuck Inside

Rye Wardlaw got stuck inside an escape room in Vancouver (Representational Image)

In an ironic twist of fate, a burglar who broke into a business with the intent of robbing it ended up calling emergency services when he couldn't figure out how to get out. The incident took place on Sunday morning in Vancouver, Washington, when the Clark County Sheriff's Office received a call from NW Escape Experience. An escape room is a physical adventure game where players solve a series of clues to escape from a locked room.

According to Fox News, the burglar, Rye Wardlaw, reportedly called police and told them he was calling from the escape room because his own home was being burglarized.

However, after calling authorities for help, he managed to eventually get out. Deputies said they found him lurking around the strip mall and he has since been arrested. He faces a charge of 2nd-degree burglary, reports KOIN 6.

While the burglar managed to cause extensive damage to the escape room, Rob Bertrand, owner of NW Escape Experience, said "But we started thinking about it and yeah, it's really funny. I'm proud to say I'm the only escape room in the Northwest that has a 100% capture rate of criminals."