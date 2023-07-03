Bureaucrat Shares Stunning Video Of 'How Rivers Are Made', Internet Stunned

Video shows how a dried-up riverbed slowly gets filled with water.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who regularly shares interesting facts about wildlife, shared an interesting video of how rivers are made. The video shows how a dried-up riverbed slowly gets filled with water.

The video was recorded by the IFS officer during a 6 AM foot patrolling session with his team.

Along with the video, Mr Kaswan wrote, "This is how rivers are made. The forest is the mother of the river. Today morning at 6 AM. Foot patrolling with the team."

Watch the video here:

This is how rivers are made. Forest is the mother of river. Today morning at 6 AM. Foot patrolling with team. pic.twitter.com/Nfdtqy8dSr — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 4, 2023

Since being posted, the video has amassed over 4 lakh views and nearly 9,000 likes. Social media users thanks the forest officer for sharing the natural "magnificence."

A user wrote, "It would be an absolute pleasure to accompany you someday, strolling alongside you & your team to witness firsthand the breathtaking beauty that you are fortunate to encounter in your field of work. Thank you for sharing with us. Such beauty our planet beholds!"

Another user wrote, "Very fortunate to get to see such beautiful views, birds, forest etc ."

"I spend my childhood in the dense forest of Satpuda near a river. The locals never allowed anyone when the river started flowing after a long dry period. Most of the time the clam flow used to turn into a massive flood without even a drop of rain on our heads."

"Disciplined way of nature when it's in creation mode. Great to watch it," the third user wrote.

"Thank you for sharing this natural magnificence. This time I got a chance to witness this myself in Uttarakhand, it's tremendously empowering to see the softly flowing stream of water getting transformed into a gushing nurturing river," the fourth commented.