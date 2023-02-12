Bureaucrat Shares Breathtaking Images Of Odisha's Golden Beach

The Golden beach is also certified as the Blue flag beach

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share beautiful pictures of Odisha's Golden beach. The beach is rated as one of the cleanest beaches in India. The beach is also certified as the Blue flag beach, the IFS officer revealed.

"Golden beach at Puri is rated as one of the cleanest beach of India. Also certified as the Blue flag beach,continuously for last three years. Salutations to the ground staff for making this possible even under torchlight," he wrote in the caption.

Mr Nanda also gave a glimpse of the work that goes on behind the scenes to keep the beach in a good condition.

Check out the post here:

As per Odisha Tourism, The Golden Beach of Puri received the prestigious Blue Flag certification in 2020. A highly respected and recognized eco-label across the world, The Blue flag certification is granted when a beach meets a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety-related and access-related criteria.

Since being shared, the post has amassed 574 likes with several comments. Netizens were stunned by the view. A user asked, "Well done! But why are there lights near the beach? Isn't this harmful for baby turtles that hatch on the beach?"

Another user wrote, "Sincerity should be appreciated and should be rewarded.If it is practiced in all Indian beaches , it will be wonderful."

The third user commented, "There are people who sweep the sands on the beach. Amazing."



