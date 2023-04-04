''British Interpretation Of...'': Former UK Diplomat Shares Pic Of Dish He Learnt While Living In Hyderabad

He prepared a dish which was a British interpretation of Indian cuisine

Food is an important part of cultural heritage and national identity. And when it comes to India, the cuisine of the country is quite extensive and rich and tells a tale of different regions across the country. Indian food has been gaining massive popularity in the world. Recently, a former UK diplomat, who served in India for 5 years, shared how he prepared a dish which was a British interpretation of Indian cuisine.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Andrew Fleming shared that his father was suffering from a chest infection, so he made something from him. He prepared prawn curry with rice and informed that he learnt the dish during his five years in Hyderabad.

''As my last post hinted my father has been unwell so Iast night I had to venture into the kitchen. And what better than for someone with a lingering chest infection than a nice British interpretation of Indian cuisine with a few secret add-ons I learnt about during 5 years in #Hyderabad?'' Mr Fleming wrote, while sharing a picture of the dish.

As my last post hinted my father has been unwell so Iast night I had to venture into the kitchen. And what better than for someone with a lingering chest infection than a nice 🇬🇧 interpretation of 🇮🇳 cuisine with a few secret add-ons I learnt about during 5 years in #Hyderabad? pic.twitter.com/dlxUvisRok — Dr Andrew Fleming 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Andrew007Uk) April 3, 2023

Many users wished his father a speedy recovery and posted sweet messages in response.

Reacting to the tweet, one user wrote, ''You are a dutiful son, Dr. Fleming, and you father is lucky to have you as a son; just as you are lucky to have him as your father. Afterall you are the decent human being you are largely thanks to his upbringing.''

Another commented, ''So sorry to see he is unwell. Hope he recovers from the fall speedily. It's so hard. Glad you can be there with him. It will be a great comfort to him. And especially when it comes with a side of heartening Indian-inspired home cooking!''

A third added, ''I'm sure that delicious looking dish lifted uncle's spirits and that he's feeling great again.''

Last year, India was ranked fifth on the global list of the best cuisines for 2022, according to Taste Atlas. India received 4.54 points and the best-rated foods of the country included "garam masala, malai, ghee, butter garlic naan, keema.'' The ranking was based on "audience votes for ingredients, dishes and beverages," read a statement on the official website of Taste Atlas.