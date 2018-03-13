Bride's Bindaas Bhangra In Choli And Jeans Is Viral. Watch And Learn The bride also performs some belly dance moves and does some Bollywood dance steps too

"You must have seen brides dancing BUT NOT LIKE HERRR!" says an Instagram post by a Delhi-based wedding photographer. And while you may think the caption is overselling what could be just another wedding video, it actually takes you by surprise. Dressed in her wedding finery, including chooda and mehndi paired with her bridal choli with jeans and sneakers, bride Rashika Yadav can be seen grooving as she gets ready for her big day. Shot and shared the photographer, the clip is going all kinds of viral. Brides-to-be, take notes for your own big day.The clip shows Rashika dancing to Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh's song Kadar. The bride not only shows off some killer bhangra steps, she also performs a little belly dance and does some Bollywood dance moves too. The video makes you wish it was a tad longer because that's how good the bride is."Rashika is a trained Kathak dancer and has been learning dance for the last 16 years. On her wedding day she just couldn't stop dancing and I decided to shoot her," photographer Priyanka Kamboj Chopra, who runs Design Aqua Studio, tells NDTV.Within just 20 hours of being shared, the video has garnered over 4.3 lakh views and almost 7,000 'likes'."That's so cool! Just want be like her on my wedding day," says one Instagram user. "Goals damnn goals," says another."Loving all the love on this video," the bride comments in response. Rashika's moves are so impressive even the singer shared her video on his Instagram page. The version posted by him has received over 2.1 lakh views and 34,000 'likes' within just three hours of being shared.The photographer, is extremely happy with the response to the video. "I love when my brides get famous," Priyanka Kamboj Chopra tells NDTV.Rashika and Mayank got married in Delhi on Monday evening.