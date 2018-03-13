Bride's Bindaas Bhangra In Choli And Jeans Is Viral. Watch And Learn

The clip shows Rashika dancing to Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh's song Kadar. The bride not only shows off some killer bhangra steps, she also performs a little belly dance and does some Bollywood dance moves too. The video makes you wish it was a tad longer because that's how good the bride is.
"Rashika is a trained Kathak dancer and has been learning dance for the last 16 years. On her wedding day she just couldn't stop dancing and I decided to shoot her," photographer Priyanka Kamboj Chopra, who runs Design Aqua Studio, tells NDTV.
Within just 20 hours of being shared, the video has garnered over 4.3 lakh views and almost 7,000 'likes'.
"That's so cool! Just want be like her on my wedding day," says one Instagram user. "Goals damnn goals," says another.
"Loving all the love on this video," the bride comments in response.
The photographer, is extremely happy with the response to the video. "I love when my brides get famous," Priyanka Kamboj Chopra tells NDTV.
Rashika and Mayank got married in Delhi on Monday evening.
