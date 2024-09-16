Breathtaking Close-Up Shot Of Snow Leopard Captured By US Photographer Stuns Internet

Internet users were left mesmerized by the beautiful clip.

Also known as the ''ghost of the mountains'', snow leopards are notoriously elusive and live in the snowy peaks of the Himalayas. Recently, a breathtaking photo shoot of a majestic snow leopard. gazing straight into the camera lens has left social media users spellbound. Captured in slow motion, the stunning visuals showcase the elusive cat's majestic beauty, leaving internet users mesmerised. The video was shot by acclaimed US wildlife photographer Chris Henry, who is known for his magnificent wildlife photographs and videos.

''Locking eyes with a snow leopard,'' the video was captioned by Mr Henry.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the post has been making waves on social media, garnering widespread admiration. While many have praised the exceptional detailing in the video, others can't help but gush over the snow leopard's fur. One user said, ''Incredible beauty'', while another commented, ''Heaven on Earth.''

A third said, ''Hunting eyes,'' while another wrote, ''A magnificent animal.''

According to the WWF website, snow leopards are thinly spread across 12 countries in central Asia, and it's at home in high, rugged mountain landscapes. In India, snow leopards are mostly found in the high-altitude, mountainous Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

While they are found in 12 countries around the world, India is believed to have a population of 200 to 600 snow leopards across the western Himalayas. Snow leopards, like most cats, are solitary animals who are rarely spotted together. They are skillful predators, able to kill prey up to three times their weight in challenging terrain. They are rare species of wildlife that are highly threatened due to poaching for their skin, bones, and other body parts.