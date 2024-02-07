Breathtaking Bird's Eye View Of India's Last Road

India's last road at Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu.

A video capturing the mesmerising ariel view of India's last road in Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu, was shared by the official X (formerly known as Twitter) page of the Government Of India.

Captured by Thirumala Sanchari, the video showcases the road to Arichal Munai, which is regarded as the last road of Southern India.

“Behold the breathtaking beauty! Feast your eyes on the mesmerising view of India's last road at Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu,” read the caption.

Viewers were captivated by the scenic beauty.

A user commented on X, “It looks like a Magnificent Shivling! Har Har Mahadev!”

Another suggested, “Vehicles should be banned except for small electric ones to preserve the area.”

The person, who captured the video has thanked the government for the “support and recognition.”

Dhanushkodi holds a special place as one of the most beautiful and iconic locations in the country. The road gains significance as Sri Lanka is a mere 18 km away, marking the southernmost tip of India.

Visitors can explore the area on four-wheelers or local autos from Rameshwaram, reaching Ram Setu (Adam's Bridge), where the Bay of Bengal meets the Indian Ocean. For an added adventure, take the scenic train ride on the Rameshwaram-Chennai Express across the Pamban Bridge from mainland Tamil Nadu.