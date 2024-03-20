Braj Holi 2024: Full Calendar Of 10-Day Holi Celebrations

Braj Holi 2024: Holi in Brijbhoomi is not a one-day event

Braj Holi 2024: Holi is a major festival in India that is celebrated by millions across the country. One particularly captivating celebration is the 10-day Braj Ki Holi, held in the region of Mathura and Vrindavan. This extended festival precedes the main Holi festivities and is known for its unique, creative, and vibrant rituals. Braj or Brijbhoomi refers to the area on either side of the Yamuna river with Mathura and Vrindavan as the centre.

Holi in Brijbhoomi is not a one-day event. It usually goes on for a week surrounding legends and local folklore. Holi in Vrindavan or Mathura Holi starts on March 17 to March 26. Devotees are seen in large numbers at the temple with sweets and colours in their hands.

Mathura holds a long history and significance of the festival of Holi. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna visited his beloved Radha's town Barsana from Nandgaon in Mathura to celebrate the festival with her.

Braj Holi 2024 Full Calendar

March 17- Laddoo Holi at Radha Rani Temple, Barsana

During the Laddoo Holi festivities in Barsana, women engage in a playful tradition of tossing laddoos at men, symbolizing the playful teasing of Lord Krishna by the gopis.

March 18- Lathmar Holi at Radha Rani Temple, Barsana

Barsana's Lathmar Holi symbolises Radha and Gopis beating Lord Krishna with sticks when he smeared colour on them. Celebrated a few days before the main Holi, men from neighbouring towns, especially Mathura, visit Barsana to participate in this unique celebration. Women of Barsana playfully hit them with sticks.

March 19- Lathmar Holi at Nandgaon



The spirited rivalry persists in Nandgaon! In the festivities of Lathmar Holi, the dynamics shift. Men from Barsana enter, engaging in playful teasing of the women with sticks. However, these "Gopis" are far from helpless! They wield their sticks, playfully driving the men away in a lively spectacle that echoes the legendary affectionate banter between Lord Krishna and the Gopis.

March 20- Phoolwali Holi at Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan



During Phoolwali Holi, the tale of Lord Krishna and Radha frolicking with flowers is brought to life. Followers assemble at Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple, where a priest symbolizing Lord Krishna showers vibrant flowers upon the devotees. This widely embraced festivity attracts a massive influx of visitors.

March 21- Chhadi Mar Holi in Gokul



Observed in Gokul, approximately 15 km from Mathura, this tradition closely resembles Lathmar Holi. Instead of hefty sticks, women wield small sticks to jovially playfully strike men.

March 23- Widow's Holi at Radha Gopinath Temple, Vrindavan



The widows residing in Vrindavan ashrams eagerly anticipate this occasion to engage in a lively celebration, joyfully smearing each other with colours. These women, who have endured the loss of their husbands, frequently lead lives devoid of many joys and festivities. However, on this day, they unite and wholeheartedly embrace the vibrant hues of the Holi festivities.

March 24- Holika Dahan and Holi of flowers at Banke Bihari Temple



During this day in the Braj region, individuals observe Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi customarily, kindling a bonfire to commemorate the victory of Prahlad over Holika and the conquest of good over evil.

March 25- Holi in Mathura and Vrindavan



Priests from these temples sprinkle colours or Gulal derived from natural sources such as flowers and saffron onto the attendees. Individuals from all corners of the country gather for this jubilant celebration.

March 26- Huranga Holi in Baldev at Dauji Temple

The day following Holi, both men and women partake in the traditional Huranga game at the Dauji temple near Mathura. As part of the yearly festival, men douse women with buckets of colour, while the women playfully strip off the men's shirts.

The festival of colours is celebrated across India with zeal. People throw "gulaal" or dried colour on each other and sing and dance to mark the festival. On this day people celebrate the victory of good over evil and officially welcome the spring season.



