BR Ambedkar's Death Anniversary: All You Need To Know About Mahaparinirvan Din

BR Ambedkar's Death Anniversary: India observes Mahaparinirvan Divas on December 6 in memory of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar or Dr BR Ambedkar. On April 14, 1891, BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, was born. Dr BR Ambedkar, fondly known as Baba Saheb was a jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who inspired several social movements later.

Dr BR Ambedkar, who campaigned against social discrimination against Untouchables (Dalits), was the first law minister of independent India.

In 1990, Dr Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Baba Saheb died on December 6, 1956, after he had converted to Buddhism fulfilling his declaration of "I will not die a Hindu".

Mahaparinirvan Din

Mahaparinirvan Din, also known as the death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, is observed on December 6th each year. This day marks the death anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar. "Mahaparinirvan" is a Sanskrit term that means the ultimate nirvana or liberation.

On Mahaparinirvan Din, people pay homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by organizing various events, including memorial services, discussions, seminars, and cultural programs. Followers and admirers of Ambedkar gather at his memorial sites, such as Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai, to offer floral tributes and remember his contributions to Indian society.

B.R. Ambedkar was a visionary leader, social reformer, and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. He played a pivotal role in the upliftment of the oppressed and marginalized sections of society, particularly the Dalits. Ambedkar's efforts to eradicate social inequalities and discrimination are widely recognized, and his teachings inspire movements for social justice and equality.

Mahaparinirvan Din is a day of remembrance and a time for reflection on the progress made in pursuing Ambedkar's ideals and the challenges that persist in achieving a more just and equitable society. People must renew their commitment to the principles of equality, social justice, and human rights that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar advocated throughout his life.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu recently unveiled a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in the Supreme Court premises on Constitution Day.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal paid their tributes to the father of the Indian Constitution folding hands and offering flowers to the over 7-feet tall sculpture.