Boy Reaches 100 Subscriber Mark On YouTube, Gets Wooden Play Button From Friend

Picture shows a handmade wooden YouTube play button gifted to the child by his friend.

You may have seen videos on social media of children showcasing their talents and creativity. These young producers are adored by their audience on social media platforms. A photo going viral shows a token of appreciation once such young content creator received from his friend after the number of subscribers of his YouTube channel crossed 100.

My son hit 100 subscribers so his friend made him this wooden play button ???? pic.twitter.com/ZySyY7n1mW — Matt Koval (@mattkoval) August 14, 2022

Shared by a user named Matt Koval on Twitter on Sunday, the caption reads, "My son hit 100 subscribers so his friend made him this wooden play button."

The viral picture shows a wooden board painted with pink colour having a sketch of a YouTube Button. The text on the wooden play button reads, "Presented to....... For passing 100 Subscribers."

The post has amassed over 60,000 likes and more than 4,000 re-tweets since being shared. Users left beautiful remarks on the post while congratulating the boy. Many of them asked his father who shared the post if starting a YouTube channel for their child is good.

"Love it. I never got my napkin play button at 10 subscribers," wrote a user.

Another said, "Adorable! My kids want to start their channel and I am not sure if I want them to. What has been your experience?"

A third user said, "This one is precious than Diamond Play Button," while sharing the post.

Videos and their accomplishments of the children have been frequently shared by their parents on the internet. Social media users often appreciate their content and encourage the kids to do more.



