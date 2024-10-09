Boss Rants After 3 Employees Quit For Better Opportunities: 'This Is Outrageous'

The boss also lamented how the resignations interfered with their own family obligations

A recent social media post has sparked outrage and ignited a heated discussion about toxic management practices after a boss publicly called out three employees for their decision to resign. Sharing his frustration, the boss expressed dismay at the disruption caused to the team's workflow, claiming that the employees' departures for "better opportunities" demonstrated a lack of consideration for their colleagues' personal lives, particularly those with family commitments.

The boss's scathing message further criticised the employees for failing to plan their exits more thoughtfully, revealing a striking lack of empathy. Surprisingly, the boss also lamented how the resignations interfered with his own family obligations, drawing widespread criticism. The post was shared on Threads which included a screenshot of the boss's scathing message.

The post read, ''Your "better opportunities" (doubtful. we pay you all fair wages) are really worth affecting your team members' quality of life? I myself have children and instead of being at their band recital this week I will have to be sitting at work posting job offers on Indeed instead. This is outrageous. You all need to speak amongst yourselves and plan these things out so you don't leave a company high and dry all at once. The lack of consideration from employees I previously had a different impression of is astounding.''

The post has since gone viral, with many condemning the boss's response as tone-deaf and illustrative of toxic management. Users argued that employees' career decisions should not be guilt-tripped or scrutinised, highlighting the need for healthier workplace dynamics and more supportive leadership.

One user said, ''People don't quit jobs; they quit bosses. This man doesn't see he is the problem. I quit my last job with a week and a half notice; they told me I could just make that my last day—so I did.''

Another commented, ''And now we know why three people quit at once in a coordinated move.'' A third said, ''In a world filled with companies who don't give a damn about their employees when they lay off believe this won't work and isn't legal. Prepare yourself to be in deep legal trouble, smh. It amazes me how companies expect loyalty they aren't willing to give.''

A fourth added, ''This is unhinged. It's polite to give two weeks' notice, but not the law. They don't give notice when they fire you. I also don't think it's legal to dock pay like that, and literally no one is going to sign you on just to wait 3 months for you to work. 30hrs overtime is also ridiculous, it's not enough time in the week.''