Boss Issues Toxic Memo To Employees, Urge Them To Not 'Make Friends At Work'

The boss signed off the memo with a photo of a Minion

An employee recently shared a snapshot on Reddit of a toxic note by a boss. The memo dictates the new work policy demanding "no fun". The memo printed on a piece of A4 paper left social media users appalled and it soon triggered outrage. The memo was posted on Reddit by an anonymous employee, and it soon went viral.

The viral post read, "Attention employees of [blank]. Work is not meant to be fun. This is your job. Do not dedicate work time to discussion of non-work topics. Do not facilitate friendships during work hours. Exchange phone numbers and/or hang out after work is complete. Reach me at [blank] if a co-worker is having non-work discussions on company time. Work is not your daycare."

The boss signed off the memo with a photo of a Minion from the Despicable Me franchise.

Since being posted, the note has collected over 26,000 comments. The social media users labelled the boss as "toxic" and blasted the company for its unhealthy work culture.

A user pointed out that work productivity increase when an employee enjoys their work.

Another user wrote, "Reply to them with: Don't put Minion on this poster, you're having too much fun making the poster and we're not having it."

The third user wrote, "Attention Management. Work is an adult environment for serious business. Please refrain from using cartoons in your signage. If you must include graphics, a monochrome logo is permitted."

"I've had bosses like this, and they suck. I'm in charge of a section at work, and productivity is way higher if your workers enjoy their environment," the fourth user wrote.