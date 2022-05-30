Book Returned After 46 Years, Library Posts Thank You Note On Facebook

The Owasso Library posted the photo of the book on Facebook.

A book overdue from a library in Oklahoma, the United States, was finally returned after more than four decades. The Owasso Library posted a copy of "Annie Annie", thanking the local who returned it 46 years after the book was checked out.

"Thank you to whoever returned this copy of Annie Annie to us! According to the inside pocket, this book was due back to the Central Library on September 8, 1976. Only 46 years overdue!" the library said in its Facebook post.

Users were amused, with some of them showing concern about late fees.

"For those of you who are worried about late fines...this book was checked out before computer systems, so there was no way for us to tell who had it checked out. Plus the library no longer charges overdue fines so no worries either way!" the library said in the comment section.

The post was first shared on May 27 and since then, has received close to 350 likes.

"We have some oldies with cards still in them. They were given away by schools at one point. I hope that was the case here. So neat to see things people hold on too!" a user commented.

"You need Mr. Bookman, the Library Cop," said another.

Last month, a book was returned to University College London Library with a note that said, "Dear Librarian, I fear this book is some 50 years overdue!"

The book, an 1875 edition of a play called Querolus, was due to be returned to UCL Libraries in summer 1974.

According to the Evening Standard, the university's librarian, Suzanne Traue, says her "jaw dropped" when she read the note after discovering the book. "At a rate of 10p per day, the library fine for the book's late return would have been £1,254," the report further said.