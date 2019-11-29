Black Friday Memes Taking Over Twitter Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Black Friday 2019: Look at some relatable Black Friday memes.

Black Friday is one of the biggest annual shopping events in the world, where many brands offer significant discounts on their products. The unofficial holiday of Black Friday is celebrated on the Friday following Thanksgiving. While the tradition of Black Friday sales started in the US, it has now made its way around the world. Bargain hunters queue up outside stores and prepare their carts on e-commerce websites well in advance to snag the best deals on this day. But while Black Friday is a boon for shopaholics and bargain hunters, it is also fodder for a lot of memes - most of them directed at bank balances (or what's left of them) after the sales are over and the shopping is done.

As the world rejoices for Black Friday deals again today, here are some memes that will definitely make you laugh out loud. Take a look at some of the Black Friday memes that are taking over Twitter:

A lot of people are worried about the states of their wallets after Black Friday

Me: Today is Black Friday. My best day of the Year.



Account Balance: pic.twitter.com/Mmx5unVIPg — Seddume Baba Lao (@Quarterbackface) November 29, 2019

Me: I should really try to save some money after spending a lot recently



Also me: BLACK FRIDAY DEALS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SGqLTSNIN9 — Long's Toys (@clong83) November 29, 2019

My bank balance looking back at me thinking I can partake in Black Friday pic.twitter.com/A5IjHaSkSW — Bella_of_Troy (@Bella_Universe) November 28, 2019

I'm ready for black Friday but my bank balance isn't😭😭😭#BlackFridaySApic.twitter.com/mzuiUGgDLW — TebOgo (LT Films) (@TBG_126) November 28, 2019

My bank balance knowing that Amazon's Black Friday deals start tomorrow pic.twitter.com/trUDcvRgxm — Agent of Averageness (@Oxymoronic_Ian) November 21, 2019

Others are preparing to tackle anyone that dares to reach for the items they want during a Black Friday sale

whenever you see an old lady going for what you're trying get on Black Friday pic.twitter.com/fHHLy5YCxb — Hank Conger Appreciation Account (@ChirinoDoubter) November 29, 2019

Some people are seriously worried about shopping during Black Friday frenzy

People shopping on Black Friday be like pic.twitter.com/HpWrz96khs — *+:｡. 🐛 ｡.｡:+* (@lil8bit) November 29, 2019

When you're Black Friday shopping and someone reaches for the same item #BlackFridaySalepic.twitter.com/geXcehcuhn — Vijay Patel (@TheVPatel) November 29, 2019

No, seriously. Black Fridays are such a big deal, police warnings have been issued

#blackfriday is about to start. Remember that no deal is worth going to #jail for, so if it's in someone else's cart, leave it there; play nice with each other; and don't trample the store manager when the doors open. #hugsnotslugs#itsshoppingnotwarpic.twitter.com/bj6aNufGAy — Unified Police Dept (@UPDSL) November 29, 2019

Don't care about Black Friday deals? There's a meme for that too

Black Friday has long been regarded as the beginning of Christmas shopping season, although the term "Black Friday" has been popularised only in recent decades. The earliest usage of Black Friday in the context of shopping dates back to the 1960s. Today, Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year in America.

What are you shopping for on Black Friday? Let us know using the comments section.