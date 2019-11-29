Black Friday Memes Taking Over Twitter Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Black Friday is one of the biggest annual shopping events in the world, where many brands offer significant discounts on their products. The unofficial holiday of Black Friday is celebrated on the Friday following Thanksgiving. While the tradition of Black Friday sales started in the US, it has now made its way around the world. Bargain hunters queue up outside stores and prepare their carts on e-commerce websites well in advance to snag the best deals on this day. But while Black Friday is a boon for shopaholics and bargain hunters, it is also fodder for a lot of memes - most of them directed at bank balances (or what's left of them) after the sales are over and the shopping is done.
As the world rejoices for Black Friday deals again today, here are some memes that will definitely make you laugh out loud. Take a look at some of the Black Friday memes that are taking over Twitter:
A lot of people are worried about the states of their wallets after Black Friday
Me with these #BlackFriday deals pic.twitter.com/1lP4UbjC3b— LieutenantKanada (@LtKanada) November 29, 2019
Me: Today is Black Friday. My best day of the Year.— Seddume Baba Lao (@Quarterbackface) November 29, 2019
Account Balance: pic.twitter.com/Mmx5unVIPg
Me: I should really try to save some money after spending a lot recently— Long's Toys (@clong83) November 29, 2019
Also me: BLACK FRIDAY DEALS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SGqLTSNIN9
My bank balance looking back at me thinking I can partake in Black Friday pic.twitter.com/A5IjHaSkSW— Bella_of_Troy (@Bella_Universe) November 28, 2019
I'm ready for black Friday but my bank balance isn't😭😭😭#BlackFridaySApic.twitter.com/mzuiUGgDLW— TebOgo (LT Films) (@TBG_126) November 28, 2019
My bank balance knowing that Amazon's Black Friday deals start tomorrow pic.twitter.com/trUDcvRgxm— Agent of Averageness (@Oxymoronic_Ian) November 21, 2019
Others are preparing to tackle anyone that dares to reach for the items they want during a Black Friday sale
whenever you see an old lady going for what you're trying get on Black Friday pic.twitter.com/fHHLy5YCxb— Hank Conger Appreciation Account (@ChirinoDoubter) November 29, 2019
Some people are seriously worried about shopping during Black Friday frenzy
People shopping on Black Friday be like pic.twitter.com/HpWrz96khs— *+:｡. 🐛 ｡.｡:+* (@lil8bit) November 29, 2019
When you're Black Friday shopping and someone reaches for the same item #BlackFridaySalepic.twitter.com/geXcehcuhn— Vijay Patel (@TheVPatel) November 29, 2019
No, seriously. Black Fridays are such a big deal, police warnings have been issued
#blackfriday is about to start. Remember that no deal is worth going to #jail for, so if it's in someone else's cart, leave it there; play nice with each other; and don't trample the store manager when the doors open. #hugsnotslugs#itsshoppingnotwarpic.twitter.com/bj6aNufGAy— Unified Police Dept (@UPDSL) November 29, 2019
Who is doing some #BlackFriday shopping? pic.twitter.com/201ovXWfgd— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) November 29, 2019
Don't care about Black Friday deals? There's a meme for that too
Who doesn't care for Black Friday Shopping? #me#memespic.twitter.com/8QV9nBHeux— MaRissa (@_MG42) November 29, 2019
Black Friday has long been regarded as the beginning of Christmas shopping season, although the term "Black Friday" has been popularised only in recent decades. The earliest usage of Black Friday in the context of shopping dates back to the 1960s. Today, Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year in America.
What are you shopping for on Black Friday? Let us know using the comments section.Click for more trending news