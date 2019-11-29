Black Friday Memes Taking Over Twitter Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Black Friday is one of the biggest annual shopping events in the world, where many brands offer significant discounts on their products. The unofficial holiday of Black Friday is celebrated on the Friday following Thanksgiving. While the tradition of Black Friday sales started in the US, it has now made its way around the world. Bargain hunters queue up outside stores and prepare their carts on e-commerce websites well in advance to snag the best deals on this day. But while Black Friday is a boon for shopaholics and bargain hunters, it is also fodder for a lot of memes - most of them directed at bank balances (or what's left of them) after the sales are over and the shopping is done.

As the world rejoices for Black Friday deals again today, here are some memes that will definitely make you laugh out loud. Take a look at some of the Black Friday memes that are taking over Twitter:

A lot of people are worried about the states of their wallets after Black Friday

Others are preparing to tackle anyone that dares to reach for the items they want during a Black Friday sale

Some people are seriously worried about shopping during Black Friday frenzy

No, seriously. Black Fridays are such a big deal, police warnings have been issued

Don't care about Black Friday deals? There's a meme for that too

Black Friday has long been regarded as the beginning of Christmas shopping season, although the term "Black Friday" has been popularised only in recent decades. The earliest usage of Black Friday in the context of shopping dates back to the 1960s. Today, Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year in America.

