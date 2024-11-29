Black Friday 2024 Celebration In India: Here Are The Current Offers

Black Friday 2024: This annual shopping event that traditionally marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season, has officially launched in India, bringing with it an array of irresistible deals and discounts from major e-commerce platforms and retailers.

Flipkart, Amazon, and other platforms are at the forefront, offering deep price cuts on electronics, fashion, home appliances, and more. Shoppers can take advantage of limited-time offers and exclusive promotions, making this an ideal opportunity for holiday shopping or upgrading gadgets. With prices slashed across various product categories, consumers are urged to act fast as stocks may run out quickly.

Here Are The Offer Details Of Black Friday Sale:

Discount Range: Enjoy 50-70% off on top brands on almost all digital platforms.

Prime Benefits: Unlimited free shipping, early access to lightning deals, and exclusive offers for Prime members.

Top Brands: Vero Moda, Biba, Janasya, M&S, Allen Solly, and more.

Myntra's Exclusive Offers:50-80% off on stylish clothing and premium brands.Flat Rs 200 off on orders above Rs 990.Cash on delivery and easy returns.

Flipkart: November 24th, 12 AM to November 29th, 11:59 PM.

Amazon India: November 29th to December 2nd.

Featured Electronics Deals: Discounts on items like Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Apple MacBook Air, and more.

Special Offers: Everything under Rs 999. Extra flat 50-80% off on various items.

Shopping Perks: Free shipping and assured quality on all purchases. Easy on the pocket, easy on the eye-upgrade your wardrobe with the best trends.

Black Friday takes place on the Friday following Thanksgiving in the United States, which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. Retailers offer significant discounts, promotions, and deals both in physical stores and online, attracting millions of shoppers looking for bargains. Today, Black Friday has evolved into a global phenomenon, with many countries outside the US adopting the tradition.